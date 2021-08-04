UrduPoint.com

Afghan Defense Minister Confirms Being Fine After Assault On His House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Afghan Defense Minister Confirms Being Fine After Assault on His House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi on Tuesday confirmed that he was not hurt during the attack on his home and will continue his work to protect Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister's house, after which several armed people entered the premises. The Pajhwok news agency later reported that the minister was not injured in the attack.

"My family and I are fine. Unfortunately, three bodyguards were injured. Terrorist attacks have no effect on our determination to fight terrorists," Mohammadi said in a video address, as quoted by Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman.

Meanwhile, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported that the attack on the defense minister's residence ended after almost four hours, citing preliminary information from the country's interior ministry. Four militants are said to have been engaged in the assault,

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks are ramping up in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Interior Ministry Russia Fine Car Doha Bismillah Khan Family From Government

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

2 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

2 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

1 hour ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

1 hour ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.