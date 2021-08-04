Afghan Defense Minister Confirms Being Fine After Assault on His House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi on Tuesday confirmed that he was not hurt during the attack on his home and will continue his work to protect Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister's house, after which several armed people entered the premises. The Pajhwok news agency later reported that the minister was not injured in the attack.

"My family and I are fine. Unfortunately, three bodyguards were injured. Terrorist attacks have no effect on our determination to fight terrorists," Mohammadi said in a video address, as quoted by Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman.

Meanwhile, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported that the attack on the defense minister's residence ended after almost four hours, citing preliminary information from the country's interior ministry. Four militants are said to have been engaged in the assault,

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks are ramping up in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha.