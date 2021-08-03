UrduPoint.com

Afghan Defense Minister Not Injured In Attack On His House In Kabul - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:48 PM

Afghan Defense Minister Not Injured in Attack on His House in Kabul - Reports

Afghan Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was not injured in the attack on his house in Kabul, the Pajhwok agency reported citing representatives of the ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Afghan Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was not injured in the attack on his house in Kabul, the Pajhwok agency reported citing representatives of the ministry.

Earlier, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister's house, after which several armed people entered the house.

According to the agency, the general is "absolutely healthy."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Police Car Bismillah Khan

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held ..

Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held in Shanghai

49 seconds ago
 India's anti-KPL propaganda highly condemnable: AJ ..

India's anti-KPL propaganda highly condemnable: AJK President

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan comparatively recorded less economic loss ..

Pakistan comparatively recorded less economic losses due to its better and effec ..

52 seconds ago
 India deceives Kashmiris on name of development, p ..

India deceives Kashmiris on name of development, provincial autonomy: Experts

54 seconds ago
 Trudeau's Liberals Hold 7-Point Canada-Wide Lead o ..

Trudeau's Liberals Hold 7-Point Canada-Wide Lead on Eve of Expected Election - P ..

24 minutes ago
 Faisal terms breastfeeding as fundamental right of ..

Faisal terms breastfeeding as fundamental right of mother, child

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.