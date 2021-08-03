Afghan Defense Minister Not Injured in Attack on His House in Kabul - Reports

Afghan Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was not injured in the attack on his house in Kabul, the Pajhwok agency reported citing representatives of the ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Afghan Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was not injured in the attack on his house in Kabul, the Pajhwok agency reported citing representatives of the ministry.

Earlier, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister's house, after which several armed people entered the house.

According to the agency, the general is "absolutely healthy."