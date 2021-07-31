Afghan Defense Ministry Reports New Taliban Attack on UN Office in Herat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) have launched another attack on the UN office in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) have launched another attack on the UN office in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Saturday.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported on Friday that the UN compound in Herat was targeted by unidentified assailants, resulting in one Afghan police officer dead and several others injured.

"The terrorist #Taliban again attacked the #UN office in Herat's Guzara district, Herat province today. The ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] are fighting the #terrorists and they will repel their attack," Aman tweeted.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been on the rise as the militants make significant territorial gains against the backdrop of foreign troop withdrawal.