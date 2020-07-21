(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that eight Taliban militants were killed in separate incidents in the country's central Ghazni province after staging attacks on local security forces.

"Yesterday afternoon, Taliban insurgents attacked security and defense forces in Ashiqwal, Arzu Khurd and Arzu Kalan areas of Ghazni province, four Taliban were killed in Ashiqwal area, four Taliban were killed in Arzo Khurd and Arzo Kalan areas, and three others were wounded in separate incidents," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has not reported any casualties to Afghan forces.