UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Defense Ministry Says Army Killed 30 Taliban Operatives In Kandahar

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Afghan Defense Ministry Says Army Killed 30 Taliban Operatives in Kandahar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday that its armed forces killed 30 Taliban operatives in the southern Kandahar province thwarting an attack on its positions.

"30 Taliban were killed and 4 others were wounded in Shahwali Kot and Zherai district of #Kandahar province, yesterday... Additionally, 3 strongholds with a large amount of their weapons were destroyed," the ministry said in a tweet Sunday.

This comes after the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on an army base in the province the day prior.

Kandahar has witnessed an intense escalation in violence between government forces and the Taliban in recent months in tandem with the peace talks.

The peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. In early December, Kabul and the Taliban announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, allowing substantive talks that have yet to see a breakthrough.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Army Kandahar Doha September December Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

3 hours ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Investcorp acquires SaaS based e-commerce solution ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.