UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Defense Ministry Says Investigation Into Attack In Nangarhar Province Ongoing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:10 PM

Afghan Defense Ministry Says Investigation Into Attack in Nangarhar Province Ongoing

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday that they were investigating Saturday attack in eastern Nangarhar province that claimed the lives of two American servicemen with the United States.

The defense ministry confirmed that two US soldiers and one Afghan soldier died in a Saturday attack when an individual opened fire in the Sherzad district of Nangarhar.

"A high level #MoD [Ministry of Defense] delegation lead by the Chief of Army Staff - Bismillah Waziri is investigating the incident together with the U.S team in #Nangarhar," the ministry said on their official Twitter page.

The ministry also said that six "Resolute support [NATO mission in Afghanistan] members" and three Afghan soldiers were injured as a result of the attack and wishes them a quick recovery.

Earlier in the day, Washington confirmed that two US servicemen were killed and six others were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Fire Army Washington Twitter Died Resolute Lead United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

40 minutes ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

41 minutes ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

2 hours ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.