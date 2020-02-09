Afghan Defense Ministry Says Investigation Into Attack in Nangarhar Province Ongoing

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday that they were investigating Saturday attack in eastern Nangarhar province that claimed the lives of two American servicemen with the United States.

The defense ministry confirmed that two US soldiers and one Afghan soldier died in a Saturday attack when an individual opened fire in the Sherzad district of Nangarhar.

"A high level #MoD [Ministry of Defense] delegation lead by the Chief of Army Staff - Bismillah Waziri is investigating the incident together with the U.S team in #Nangarhar," the ministry said on their official Twitter page.

The ministry also said that six "Resolute support [NATO mission in Afghanistan] members" and three Afghan soldiers were injured as a result of the attack and wishes them a quick recovery.

Earlier in the day, Washington confirmed that two US servicemen were killed and six others were injured in the incident.