Afghan Defense Ministry Says Taliban Killed 14 Afghan Border Police - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Afghan Defense Ministry said Friday 14 border police officers had been killed overnight in an attack it attributed to the Taliban militant group, media said.

The ministry said the Taliban assaulted a Border Forces outpost in the eastern province of Paktia on Thursday evening but were repelled, according to the Tolo news channel.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the attack on Twitter, saying two Taliban fighters were also killed.

Fighting between Afghan security forces and the insurgents escalated after the three-day ceasefire expired Tuesday.

The Afghan government freed 900 Taliban members on Tuesday, in a goodwill gesture aimed at convincing the militants to extend the truce. The Taliban's office in Qatar said Thursday they had released 80 Afghan soldiers and policemen.