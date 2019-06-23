Afghan Defense Ministry Says US Troop Drawdown Will Have No Effect on Fighting

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Afghanistan's Defense Ministry believes the announced drawdown of US forces will not hurt its ability to fight back against insurgents, spokesman Zubair Aref told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The forces operating in Afghanistan are mainly trainers and work in logistics. Afghan forces are now leading the fighting. We can fight ourselves," he said.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Time magazine on Thursday that the US troops in Afghanistan would be halved to 8,000.

Taher Yarghal, an Afghan military analyst, argued it was really important for the Afghan army to rely on US forces for air and ground support.

"Afghan forces will not be defeated but there would be problems in supporting them in air and on the ground," he told Sputnik.

Trump said in February that any reductions in US forces would be tied to progress in peace talks with the Taliban.

US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will meet the military group for a new round of negotiations in Qatar on June 29.

A Taliban source told Sputnik they were only ready to discuss US troop withdrawal and guarantees that Afghanistan would not serve as a safe haven for international terrorists.

"There might be a breakthrough in talks over withdrawal... If they refuse to reach agreement on withdrawal we will abandon the talks," he warned.

Khalilzad has already denied that the agenda was down to two topics, saying he wanted a comprehensive deal that included a permanent ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks leading to a political settlement. The Taliban and the Afghan government have not held direct talks.