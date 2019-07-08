UrduPoint.com
Afghan Delegates At Doha Peace Conference Push For Start Of Direct Talks

Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Afghan Delegates at Doha Peace Conference Push for Start of Direct Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The first day of the Intra-Afghan Conference for Peace in the Qatari capital on Sunday was marked by calls for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"Like any Afghan, we want end to the violence and bloodshed and start of direct peace talks with government," Asila Wardak, a member of the Kabul delegation, wrote on her Twitter page.

The two-day dialogue is attended by over 50 delegates from Kabul and 17 Taliban members. The Kabul delegation comprises at least 10 women, senior government officials and social activists. Government officials are attending informally.

The Taliban have refused to meet with government representatives in their official role after repeatedly accusing them of being US puppets.

"The discussions with other Afghans are aimed at trust building," Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told reporters in Doha.

The conference comes amid the seventh round of US-Taliban talks in Doha, which have been paused for two days and will resume on Tuesday.

"We are close to an agreement with US on troop withdrawal and some others issues," Shaheen added.

The gathering has received wide media coverage, with some outlets being hopeful and others critical of engaging the Taliban after it launched a deadly attack at an Afghan intelligence compound in the Ghazni province earlier in the day. At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded, most of them students.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was quoted by his office as saying in a statement that the Taliban would not get the upper hand in Doha negotiations by murdering civilians.

