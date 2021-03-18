UrduPoint.com
Afghan Delegation Arrives At President Hotel In Moscow To Attend Afghanistan Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Afghan Delegation Arrives at President Hotel in Moscow to Attend Afghanistan Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Afghan Delegation Arrives at President Hotel in Moscow, the venue that hosts the conference on Afghanistan on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai, Senior Adviser to Afghan President Nader Nadery and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, arrived to participate in the event.

