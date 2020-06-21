UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Delegation Arrives In Tehran To Hold Talks On Refugee Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Afghan Delegation Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks on Refugee Violence

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday met with acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Tehran to discuss the deaths of Afghan migrants along the border between the two countries, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's press office said.

The Afghan parliament's Foreign Relations Committee said in a report that in early May, a caravan of refugees attempting to cross over into Iran was assaulted by border guards and thrown into a nearby river. Of the refugees, 13 remain missing, 18 dead bodies were recovered and 19 people were rescued, Tolo news broadcaster reported.

Iran has maintained that the violence took place on the Afghan side of the border and that Iranian guards were not involved.

The committee summoned officials from the ministry of Afghan Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Immigrants and reprimanded them over their inaction to address the issue, the broadcaster reported.

Atmar led a high-level delegation with representatives from various ministries, as well as the Presidential Palace and the National Security Council to hold multi-level talks with the Iranian side.

The incidents led to protests in Afghanistan calling for international organizations to probe the killings of Afghan refugees, Tolo reported.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Iran Parliament Tehran May Border Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

18 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.