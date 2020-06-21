Afghan Delegation Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks on Refugee Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday met with acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Tehran to discuss the deaths of Afghan migrants along the border between the two countries, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's press office said.

The Afghan parliament's Foreign Relations Committee said in a report that in early May, a caravan of refugees attempting to cross over into Iran was assaulted by border guards and thrown into a nearby river. Of the refugees, 13 remain missing, 18 dead bodies were recovered and 19 people were rescued, Tolo news broadcaster reported.

Iran has maintained that the violence took place on the Afghan side of the border and that Iranian guards were not involved.

The committee summoned officials from the ministry of Afghan Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Immigrants and reprimanded them over their inaction to address the issue, the broadcaster reported.

Atmar led a high-level delegation with representatives from various ministries, as well as the Presidential Palace and the National Security Council to hold multi-level talks with the Iranian side.

The incidents led to protests in Afghanistan calling for international organizations to probe the killings of Afghan refugees, Tolo reported.