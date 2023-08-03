Open Menu

Afghan Delegation Invites Astana To Remove Existing Barriers In Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The removal of the existing barriers in trade cooperation and transit between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan would allow for better use of economic opportunities for the benefit of the entire region, Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi said on Thursday

"We hope that Afghanistan's geoeconomic location will be better used for the benefit of Afghanistan and the region. Creation of an air corridor, establishment of representative offices of our banks on both countries' territories, creation of points for issuing business visas, conducting of business meetings, exhibitions and conferences, creating a common space, reducing the time for transporting goods to Kazakhstan and removing other existing barriers to trade and transit from Kazakhstan are bringing this issue closer to reality," Azizi said at the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum in Astana.

Afghanistan is ready to provide the necessary conditions for foreign investors, "especially from the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan and other countries in the region," the minister added.

"For the purpose of consolidation and development of bilateral and multilateral trade and transit relations, negotiations have been held and basic agreements concluded with Afghanistan's trade partners, including Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan and other countries," Azizi said.

Hundreds of international investors have lately shown interest in investing in various sectors of Afghanistan, he stated, adding that they had already received authorizations for work and were in contact with various Afghan authorities in order to start their activities.

The Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration estimates that trade between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan hit almost $1 billion in 2022, which is twice as much as in 2021. About 90% of bilateral trade falls on exports from Kazakhstan, mainly of processed products. The trade between two countries was $316.6 million in the first five months of 2023, $310 million of which fell on Kazakh exports.

