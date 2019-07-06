UrduPoint.com
Afghan Delegation Off To Qatar To Attend 1st Intra-Afghan Talks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

An Afghan delegation has departed from Kabul to attend the first intra-Afghan talks that will be held on Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) An Afghan delegation has departed from Kabul to attend the first intra-Afghan talks that will be held on Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha.

"This gathering will be a good opportunity for the start of formal talks between the Afghans," Fraidun Khwazoon, the deputy spokesman to the Afghan chief executive, told Sputnik.

The talks will run two days and are expected to help push the Afghan peace process forward.

"The dialogue is being held at a strategic time, we hope it will help [push] the peace process forward," Zaman Gul Dehati, the Kabul-based analyst, told Sputnik.

The intra-Afghan dialogue comes as the Taliban radical movement and the United States are to resume the seventh round of peace talks on Saturday after taking a break on Friday.

It is not clear whether the Taliban-US negotiations would be paused again during the talks on Sunday but both sides expressed optimism for the success of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

