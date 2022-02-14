UrduPoint.com

Afghan Delegation To Visit United Kingdom To Discuss Humanitarian Issues - Source

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Afghan Delegation to Visit United Kingdom to Discuss Humanitarian Issues - Source

A delegation of the Taliban-led (under UN sanctions for terrorism) is set to visit the United Kingdom to discuss humanitarian issues, Afghan Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) A delegation of the Taliban-led (under UN sanctions for terrorism) is set to visit the United Kingdom to discuss humanitarian issues, Afghan Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the delegation will be headed by the acting Afghan Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ibad. Representatives of the Afghan government are planning to hold a meeting with UK officials.

The source gave no exact date for the meeting or details about the UK officials who will receive the delegation in the UK.

In late January, a Taliban delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid an official visit to the Norwegian capital Oslo where talks on humanitarian and human rights issues were held.

Taliban officials are preparing to conduct further talks with Norwegian authorities as well as with representatives from Turkey, news media reported.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in September. Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. While the government has not been internationally recognized, many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.

