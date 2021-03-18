UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Delegations To Hold Bilateral, Trilateral Meetings In Moscow - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

Afghan Delegations to Hold Bilateral, Trilateral Meetings in Moscow - Russian Diplomat

Afghan delegations plan to hold a number of bilateral and trilateral meetings in Moscow, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Afghan delegations plan to hold a number of bilateral and trilateral meetings in Moscow, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday.

"The Afghans will have bilateral, trilateral meetings, at their discretion," Kabulov told reporters at the sidelines of the Moscow conference on Afghanistan.

Moscow on Thursday hosted the conference with the participation of Afghan representatives and the so-called extended troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan. The event was initially scheduled for only one day but delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement will continue negotiations in Moscow on Friday, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the head of Afghanistan's Hezb-e-Islami Islamist militant organization, said earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia China United States Event Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s economy projected to grow by 2.5 pct, 3 ..

11 minutes ago

Mehmood Khan to establish four new hospitals in KP ..

7 seconds ago

Key American senator urges defence secretary to ra ..

8 seconds ago

Artists vaccinated against Covid-19

11 seconds ago

PTI as true democratic party gaining popularity, s ..

13 seconds ago

Israeli President Plans to Pay Visit to US Before ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.