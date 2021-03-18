Afghan Delegations to Hold Bilateral, Trilateral Meetings in Moscow - Russian Diplomat

Afghan delegations plan to hold a number of bilateral and trilateral meetings in Moscow, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday

"The Afghans will have bilateral, trilateral meetings, at their discretion," Kabulov told reporters at the sidelines of the Moscow conference on Afghanistan.

Moscow on Thursday hosted the conference with the participation of Afghan representatives and the so-called extended troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan. The event was initially scheduled for only one day but delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement will continue negotiations in Moscow on Friday, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the head of Afghanistan's Hezb-e-Islami Islamist militant organization, said earlier in the day.