Afghan Deputy Defense Minister: Taliban Mistakenly Believes Attacks Can Bring Concessions

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Taliban radical movement mistakenly believes that they can get concessions in talks with the Afghan government by intensifying attacks, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

The attacks have been on the rise in Afghanistan lately despite intra-Afghan talks, which began in September in Doha.

"The first [issue] was that the Taliban miscalculated. The calculation was that the Taliban said, 'If we intensify the war, shed more blood, we will get more concessions at the negotiating table'," the deputy minister said, when asked what could explain the recent increase in attacks.

The Taliban does not have a permanent force, so they have to bring people from surrounding areas to the place of attack and foreign terrorists join them sometimes, Miakhel said.