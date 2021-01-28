Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazakh Ambassador Discuss Peace Process - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab held talks with the Kazakh ambassador on the peace process and relations between the countries, Afghanistan's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Deputy and Acting Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab received Kazakh Ambassador Alimkhan Esengildiev to discuss the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations. At the outset, Deputy and Acting Foreign Minister congratulated Kazakhstan on the recent successful parliamentary Election," the ministry said in a press release.

Nab pointed to the importance of the ceasefire and the decline in violence, achieved in the second round of the peace talks in Doha, according to the statement.

"He highlighted good bilateral relations and Kazakhstan's role in regional consensus-building and achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region," the ministry went on to say.

The ambassador reaffirmed Kazakhstan's support for the regional consensus and commitment to a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.