Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Zaman Appointed Acting Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman as the acting foreign minister, the presidential spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said on Wednesday.

"Pres. Ghani has appointed Mr.

Idrees Zaman, the current Deputy Minister for Political Affairs - MFA, as the Acting Minister," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

Zaman will remain in office until the appointment of a new foreign minister.

Last week, Afghanistan's now former foreign minister, Salahuddin Rabbani, resigned. According to the 1TV broadcaster, Rabbani said in his letter to Ghani that the Foreign Ministry played only a minor role and was treated like a non-governmental organization.