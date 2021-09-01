UrduPoint.com

Afghan Diplomat Calls On Countries Supporting Taliban Not To Rush To Recognize Movement

Countries that support the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) should not rush to recognize the radical movement, and the United Nations has to get involved in the peace process in Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik

"I ask strong countries that have their own interests in Afghanistan not to rush to recognize the Taliban," Agbar said.

"The UN should get involved in the peace process so that all the interests of our people, both national and religious, are taken into account; so that the Taliban form an inclusive government and hold elections with an active, not symbolic, participation of all the peoples of Afghanistan in this process," the diplomat continued.

Agbar expressed the belief that countries that sponsor and support the radical movement should become guarantors of redemption of the Taliban's promises.

