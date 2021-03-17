UrduPoint.com
Afghan Diplomat Expects Moscow Summit To Support Peace Process In Doha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Afghan Diplomat Expects Moscow Summit to Support Peace Process in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Moscow summit on Afghanistan, scheduled for Thursday in an "extended Troika" format, and the proposed Turkey conference will contribute to building regional and international consensus on the Afghan peace process, Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the peace negotiating team in Doha, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Moscow Summit is designed to build a regional consensus that can support the Afghan peace process, and the Turkish Summit is designed to build a regional and international consensus and support the peace process," the Afghan diplomat said.

According to Majrooh, the Doha negotiations with Taliban and foreign representatives are currently ongoing, involving issues on the agenda. However, any tangible results are yet to be reached regarding the ceasefire, as the Taliban has reportedly escalated violence since the beginning of the talks.

"We hope to reach a conclusion that is good for the people of Afghanistan," he noted.

The Moscow summit is set for this coming Thursday. Dubbed the "extended Troika," it will be attended by Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, in addition to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

On Tuesday, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that the Russian-hosted conference on Afghanistan would be complementary to the US-brokered peace talks in Doha, and not a substitute to it.

The next peace conference, proposed by Turkey, is scheduled for April.

