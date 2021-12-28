Afghan Diplomat in Dushanbe Says Will Fight Against Taliban Together With US

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik that he will fight against the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in cooperation with the United States and other countries.

"We will fight until the victory for the equal rights of all residents of the country.

When we return to our homeland, I want fair and free nationwide elections to be held there, and the people will choose their own path," the diplomat said.

According to Agbar, the Taliban are a threat not only to Afghanistan but to the whole world, and that's why "we will cooperate not only with the United States but with countries that will support us in the fight against the Taliban"