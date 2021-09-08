Afghan Diplomat Says All Embassies Abroad Do Not Recognize Taliban Rule

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said on Wednesday that all Afghan embassies abroad do not recognize the Taliban-led (banned in Russia) government.

"The government formed by the Taliban regime is illegitimate, and I call on the world community not to recognize it. This is the government of terrorists who have recently been imprisoned for their crimes in Guantanomo," the diplomat said, adding that all 67 Afghan diplomatic missions abroad do not recognize the Taliban rule.

The ambassador also said that the Taliban is suffering heavy losses in the Panjshir valley which is largely controlled by the resistance forces.

"Now the war in my country is not only between Afghans, Pakistan is actively intervening, it is organizing the attack on Panjshir," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, all leaders of the resistance forces, including Ahmad Massoud and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, are "located in Panjshir.

" The ambassador also refuted reports about disagreements between different leaders of the resistance forces.

"There are no disagreements in the ranks of the resistance, everyone acts as a single fist, all the nationalities of Afghanistan who have not accepted the Taliban regime, including Uzbeks, Hazaras and Pashtuns, have joined the ranks of the resistance, and soon an all-Afghan meeting and council will be organized in Panjer with the participation of all known military leaders who did not recognize the Taliban," Agbar said.

The diplomat also said that he will not cooperate with the Taliban until the formation of an inclusive Afghan government and commitment to respect human rights. Agbar also thanked Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and said that he is "the only regional leader who does not support the Taliban".