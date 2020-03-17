Afghan Diplomat Says 'Hard to Control' COVID-19 Spread Amid Refugee Exodus From Iran

Afghanistan has so far not seen a "massive" spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil but finds it difficult to control the situation amid the repatriation of its refugees from virus-hit Iran, Ambassador to Russia Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Afghanistan has so far not seen a "massive" spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil but finds it difficult to control the situation amid the repatriation of its refugees from virus-hit Iran, Ambassador to Russia Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview.

According to official data, nearly 70,000 Afghans had returned from Iran over the past 20 days. The first week of March saw the inflow of Afghan refugees and migrant workers doubling compared to the same period in late February

"The first infected individual recovered on March 12 and was discharged.

And maybe because there [are] a lot of refugees now returning to Afghanistan in connection with the events in Iran, the situation is hard to control. But there has not been a massive disease spread yet," Bahand said.

He added that a task force had been created under the second vice president to tackle the virus situation.

Afghanistan has so far confirmed 21 coronavirus cases. Iran, meanwhile, is suffering from the biggest outbreak after China and Italy, with nearly 15,000 cases of infection and over 850 deaths.