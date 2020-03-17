UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Diplomat Says 'Hard To Control' COVID-19 Spread Amid Refugee Exodus From Iran

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Afghan Diplomat Says 'Hard to Control' COVID-19 Spread Amid Refugee Exodus From Iran

Afghanistan has so far not seen a "massive" spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil but finds it difficult to control the situation amid the repatriation of its refugees from virus-hit Iran, Ambassador to Russia Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Afghanistan has so far not seen a "massive" spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil but finds it difficult to control the situation amid the repatriation of its refugees from virus-hit Iran, Ambassador to Russia Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview.

According to official data, nearly 70,000 Afghans had returned from Iran over the past 20 days. The first week of March saw the inflow of Afghan refugees and migrant workers doubling compared to the same period in late February

"The first infected individual recovered on March 12 and was discharged.

And maybe because there [are] a lot of refugees now returning to Afghanistan in connection with the events in Iran, the situation is hard to control. But there has not been a massive disease spread yet," Bahand said.

He added that a task force had been created under the second vice president to tackle the virus situation.

Afghanistan has so far confirmed 21 coronavirus cases. Iran, meanwhile, is suffering from the biggest outbreak after China and Italy, with nearly 15,000 cases of infection and over 850 deaths.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Russia China Same Italy March From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Army is ready to cope with Coronavirus: DG IS ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises term postpo ..

19 minutes ago

Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronaviru ..

17 minutes ago

Construction work on Matiari-Lahore Transmission l ..

17 minutes ago

VC SBBU chairs meeting regarding online classes

17 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 20.78 percent

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.