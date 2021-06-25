Afghan Diplomat Says US Troop Withdrawal 'Irresponsible' Toward Afghans

The US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is irresponsible toward the war-ravaged country's citizens as it is being done without taking into account the situation on the ground, Afghanistan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik on Friday

"Probably not [responsible], when it comes to the Afghans," Jawad said, when asked about the US pullout.

At the same time, the ambassador admitted that Washington's actions corresponded to the US people's lack of interest in continuing the war.

"I think that the decision was made without having proper consultations and taking into account the situation in Afghanistan.

The US domestic politics is responsible for that decision," Jawad added.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in February 2020. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.

In May, the United States began pulling its forces out of Afghanistan, which is expected to conclude by September 11.