MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Afghan Consul General in Dubai, Masood Azizi, has called on the international community to pressure the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) to stop the radical movement from committing atrocities in the war-torn country.

Speaking with Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya, Azizi, who served as the Afghan deputy interior minister in the past, noted that the Taliban have been ramping up their attacks across Afghanistan, leaving behind multiple casualties, including women and children, as well significant property damage.

"We do call on the international community to use all their possible leverage, particularly political influence to stop the atrocities of the Taliban," Azizi said in an interview, published on Monday.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant portion of the country's rural areas and is now targeting major cities.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the multiple attacks in Afghanistan, called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.