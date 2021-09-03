UrduPoint.com

Afghan Domestic Flights To Resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:20 PM

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

Domestic flights were set to resume in Afghanistan on Friday, the country's flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said

Kabul, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Domestic flights were set to resume in Afghanistan on Friday, the country's flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said.

"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline told AFP.

