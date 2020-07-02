UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Drug Smuggler Handed Out Russian Money To Taliban To Kill US Servicemen - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Afghan Drug Smuggler Handed Out Russian Money to Taliban to Kill US Servicemen - Reports

  MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The New York Times newspaper published a new article about the alleged Russian bounties to the Taliban-linked militants for their attacks on US servicemen in Afghanistan: this time the outlet called drug smuggler Rahmatullah Azizi a key middleman in relations between the two sides.

Azizi handed out money from Russian military intelligence to Taliban-linked militants for years, the New York Times claims, citing US and Afghan officials.

Some six months ago, the Afghan security services carried out raids as part of an investigation into the case and managed to find about $500,000 in one of Azizi's homes. The suspect has, however, left Afghanistan: probably, for Russia, the newspaper reported.

As part of the raids, the Afghan intelligence agency also searched offices of several businessmen and arrested over a dozen people.

On Friday, The New York Times published an article where it cited unnamed government sources as saying that US President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report that claimed that Moscow could have paid bounties to armed Islamic insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US soldiers. The outlet said Trump had so far failed to act on the report.

On Saturday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid refuted the reports saying that these rumors were set to create obstacles to US pullout from the country. The spokesman stressed that the Taliban's activities were not related to any intelligence body or foreign country. The White House and Trump have not confirmed the reports as well.

Russian officials have denied the allegations as false and characterized them as a part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Moscow Russia White House Trump New York United States Money From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Supports UAEâ€™s candidacy for non-pe ..

8 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

9 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.