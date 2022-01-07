UrduPoint.com

Afghan Dy PM Seeks Emergency Humanitarian Aid Without 'political Bias'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022

The Taliban's deputy prime minister on Friday urged the global community to offer support to Afghan people without any "political bias" as the country faces a major humanitarian crisis

Kabul, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Taliban's deputy prime minister on Friday urged the global community to offer support to Afghan people without any "political bias" as the country faces a major humanitarian crisis.

"In various places right now, people do not have food, accommodation, warm clothes, or money," Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a video message released by state media. "The world has to support Afghan people without any political bias and carry out their humanitarian obligations."bur-jd/ecl/axn

More Stories From World

