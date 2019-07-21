Afghan Election Body Vows No Further Delays to Presidential Vote

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The chairperson of Afghanistan's election commission promised Sunday there would be no more delays to the presidential polls after the vote was put off twice since April.

"We, along with the electoral complaints commission, are ready to hold elections on September 28," Hawa Alam Nuristani told a gathering in Kabul.

With about half of the Central Asian country being either controlled or contested by Taliban insurgents, concerns have been raised about whether transparency could be guaranteed.

"Holding transparent elections is the demand of people and is our basic duty; holding election transparent and reliable can make way toward peace and stability," the committee's chair said.

She added that peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban would not affect the elections. US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said he hoped to reach a ceasefire deal by September. A new round of US-Taliban talks is scheduled for next week.

"There are people to continue the peace process and we are here to work for election. Peace is a need but election is also a priority. Election will be held without any delay," Hawa Alam Nuristani said.

The previous presidential election saw controversy that almost tore the country apart. A power-sharing agreement was reached to allow Pashtun-born Asharaf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, an ethnic Tajik, to govern together.