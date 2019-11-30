Afghan Election Commission to Decide Sunday When to Publish Vote Results

Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission will decide shortly when it will announce results of September's presidential vote, an official with the electoral body said Sunday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Afghanistan 's Independent Election Commission will decide shortly when it will announce results of September 's presidential vote , an official with the electoral body said Sunday

The results have been postponed by two months amid auditing, with supporters of key candidate Abdullah Abdullah blocking commission's attempts to recount votes in the remaining seven provinces.

"We decide tomorrow when to announce the results of the presidential election. We will finish our work and declare the result even if the seven provinces are not recounted," Aurangzeb, a commissioner who goes only by his name, said at a press conference.

Abdullah's supporters protested in Kabul on Friday, calling on the commission to invalidate 300,000 ballots in the seven of 34 Afghan provinces, claiming they were in breach of biometric standards.

But Commission's spokesman Ali Iftihari said that not a single vote would be voided until all votes had been recounted. He told Sputnik that if demands to invalidate the votes continued the electoral body would use alternative methods.