UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Election Commission To Decide Sunday When To Publish Vote Results

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Afghan Election Commission to Decide Sunday When to Publish Vote Results

Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission will decide shortly when it will announce results of September's presidential vote, an official with the electoral body said Sunday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission will decide shortly when it will announce results of September's presidential vote, an official with the electoral body said Sunday.

The results have been postponed by two months amid auditing, with supporters of key candidate Abdullah Abdullah blocking commission's attempts to recount votes in the remaining seven provinces.

"We decide tomorrow when to announce the results of the presidential election. We will finish our work and declare the result even if the seven provinces are not recounted," Aurangzeb, a commissioner who goes only by his name, said at a press conference.

Abdullah's supporters protested in Kabul on Friday, calling on the commission to invalidate 300,000 ballots in the seven of 34 Afghan provinces, claiming they were in breach of biometric standards.

But Commission's spokesman Ali Iftihari said that not a single vote would be voided until all votes had been recounted. He told Sputnik that if demands to invalidate the votes continued the electoral body would use alternative methods.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Kabul Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote September Sunday All

Recent Stories

2 held for impersonating as FBR officials

2 minutes ago

Pakistan top-order capitulates yet again in Adelai ..

6 minutes ago

Army Chief's Extension: Bilawal  says PTI can't d ..

18 minutes ago

Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools, Colleges ar ..

6 minutes ago

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying times ..

6 minutes ago

'Over 20m people suffering from kidney diseases in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.