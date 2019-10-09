(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Election monitors from the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) told Sputnik on Wednesday that according to their preliminary data the country was heading toward a presidential runoff as no candidates secured enough votes during the recent election

The first round of voting was held on September 28 in spite of the country's unstable political situation.

"Our data shows that the election will not end in the first round and will go to the second round because the votes are divided," TEFA spokesman Zubair Habibzada said.

Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan, which continues to count ballots, is not yet ready to say whether the runoff will be needed, IEC secretary Habibur Rahman Nang told Sputnik.

"We are doing our best to count ballots," he said.

The TEFA called on the election commission to announce the preliminary and final results of the elections as soon as possible since the monitors are concerned delays could put the election's transparency in question.

On Tuesday, Nang said that the results might be announced later than on October 19, as initially scheduled.