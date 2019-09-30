UrduPoint.com
Afghan Election Results Legitimacy To Depend On Relevant Bodies' Impartiality - Mogherini

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:16 PM

Afghan Election Results Legitimacy to Depend on Relevant Bodies' Impartiality - Mogherini

Afghan Election Results Legitimacy to Depend on Relevant Bodies' Impartiality - Mogherini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The legitimacy of the results of the Afghan presidential election will depend on the electoral authorities' ability to work impartially and ensure transparency, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday in the presidential election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots. The process was marred by deadly attacks by the Taliban.

"The legitimacy of the final result will now be linked to the ability of the Afghan electoral management bodies to fulfill their mandate impartially, efficiently and transparently and in full respect of the constitution, electoral laws and procedures, including with regard to any complaints and appeal proceedings," Mogherini said.

The European Union expects candidates to await the official announcement of the results by the Independent Electoral Commission and to submit evidence-based complaints through a special commission, she noted.

The EU diplomacy chief confirmed the bloc's commitment to support "the Afghan constitutional order and the electoral process as a way to ensure institutional continuity and legitimacy of Afghanistan's political institutions."

