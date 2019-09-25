UrduPoint.com
Afghan Electoral Commission Says All Presidential Campaigning Must Stop By Midnight

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

Afghan Electoral Commission Says All Presidential Campaigning Must Stop by Midnight

All campaigning for Afghanistan's presidential election must stop by the end of Wednesday, the country's Electoral Complaints Commission election transparency watchdog said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) All campaigning for Afghanistan's presidential election must stop by the end of Wednesday, the country's Electoral Complaints Commission election transparency watchdog said.

All campaigning ahead of the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for September 28, must cease at 12:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT on Wednesday), the commission said.

Any campaigning done after that will be considered a violation, the agency added.

The Afghan presidential vote has been postponed twice amid a number of deadly terrorist attacks by the Taliban and their promise to disrupt the election.

Because of these threats, several candidates even have already halted their campaigns.

Afghanistan continues to suffer from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). In recent months, the United States has been engaged in talks with the Taliban in an effort to, among other things, promote intra-Afghan talks, but the movement has insisted that its negotiations with the Afghan government should be an internal issue. The latest round of peace talks failed earlier this month.

