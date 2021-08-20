Afghan Embassy Did Not Ask Kazakhstan to Shelter Refugees

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 20 (Sputnik) - The Afghan embassy in Kazakhstan did not submit any official request asking the country to accept Afghan refugees, the embassy's charge d'affaires, Aziz Omar, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We did not send an official request, as we know that this is a difficult matter at the present time," Omar said.

Even the United States failed to evacuate Afghans who cooperated with its military mission, the diplomat noted.

"In its negotiations with the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia], Turkey asks to guarantee airport security if possible .

.. We will perhaps discuss it [possibility to shelter Afghan refugees] after the resumption of civil, commercial flights but this is only possible if offices in Afghanistan start operating normally," Omar added.

The official described the situation in Afghanistan as a "humanitarian crisis."

"Between 15,000 and 20,000 people are willing [to leave Afghanistan] while a plane can only evacuate 200. For five days already, children and women sleep in cars and on the street and wait near the airport just to enter it and get out. Meanwhile, 500,000 people from provinces came to Kabul and they also have nothing," Omar concluded.