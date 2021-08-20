UrduPoint.com

Afghan Embassy In Cairo Continues Operating Uninterrupted - Charge D'Affaires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Afghan Embassy in Cairo Continues Operating Uninterrupted - Charge d'Affaires

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Afghan embassy in Cairo is operating as before, having not received any orders from the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Afghan Charge d'Affaires in Egypt Amin Al Haq Ahmadi told Sputnik.

"Since the Taliban took Kabul under their control, we have not received any orders. The doors of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul are closed, it is under militants' protection.

No ministry works in Kabul now," he said.

The diplomat added that the embassy is keeping in touch with the Egyptian foreign ministry, adding that he has recently spoken with the chancellor of the Egyptian foreign ministry by phone.

This past Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Egypt Cairo Sunday Ashraf Ghani From

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

3 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.