(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Afghan embassy in Cairo is operating as before, having not received any orders from the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Afghan Charge d'Affaires in Egypt Amin Al Haq Ahmadi told Sputnik.

"Since the Taliban took Kabul under their control, we have not received any orders. The doors of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul are closed, it is under militants' protection.

No ministry works in Kabul now," he said.

The diplomat added that the embassy is keeping in touch with the Egyptian foreign ministry, adding that he has recently spoken with the chancellor of the Egyptian foreign ministry by phone.

This past Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.