MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Afghan Embassy in Moscow is not commenting on plans of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to appoint their own ambassador to Russia.

"We are not yet ready to give comments," the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Taliban's acting government in Afghanistan is planning to appoint an ambassador to Moscow. The representative did not specify the terms of the envoy's appointment but noted that Russia has yet to set out conditions for the recognition of the government formed by the Taliban.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference that Russian recognition of Taliban rule would be based on reality, including representation of all ethnic groups in the leadership of Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, the president noted that there are still security concerns related to the possible penetration of extremists into Russian borders.

Afghanistan had suffered more than 20 years of conflict before the Taliban took over the country in August and the US-led foreign troops withdrew before the fall. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.