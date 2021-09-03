UrduPoint.com

Afghan Embassy In Russia Concerned Over Taliban Violence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Afghan Embassy in Russia Concerned Over Taliban Violence

The Afghan Embassy in Russia provided on Friday its first comment after the change of power in Kabul, it said it is receiving much evidence of violence by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Afghan Embassy in Russia provided on Friday its first comment after the change of power in Kabul, it said it is receiving much evidence of violence by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).

"The Afghan society is shocked by what is happening in the country. The embassy receives many letters with links to videos featuring terrible actions by the Taliban. The global community must see and be aware of what is happening in Afghanistan," the embassy said in a letter, seen by Sputnik.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia

Recent Stories

Denmark to Host NATO's Arms Control Conference Fro ..

Denmark to Host NATO's Arms Control Conference From September 6-7

3 minutes ago
 Qatari Foreign Ministry's Envoy Arrives in Afghani ..

Qatari Foreign Ministry's Envoy Arrives in Afghanistan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA athlete Haider wins gold medal for Pakistan ..

WAPDA athlete Haider wins gold medal for Pakistan in Tokyo Paralympic

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice for different days in curren ..

Power shutdown notice for different days in current month

4 minutes ago
 DEWA launches Green Summer competition to encourag ..

DEWA launches Green Summer competition to encourage customers on conservation

19 minutes ago
 SCHF celebrates four Egyptian writers

SCHF celebrates four Egyptian writers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.