Afghan Embassy in Russia Concerned Over Taliban Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Afghan Embassy in Russia provided on Friday its first comment after the change of power in Kabul, it said it is receiving much evidence of violence by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).

"The Afghan society is shocked by what is happening in the country. The embassy receives many letters with links to videos featuring terrible actions by the Taliban. The global community must see and be aware of what is happening in Afghanistan," the embassy said in a letter, seen by Sputnik.