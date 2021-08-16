TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Afghan Embassy in Tashkent told Sputnik on Monday that it had no information whether resigned President Ashraf Ghani had arrived in Uzbekistan or not.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing an anonymous member of the Afghan government delegation at the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, that Ghani had left Kabul for Tashkent together with his wife and two advisers.

Ghani's bodyguard has later confirmed this information to Al Jazeera broadcaster.

"We cannot confirm these reports because we do not have such information," a spokesperson for the Afghan Embassy to Uzbekistan told Sputnik.