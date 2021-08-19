Afghan Embassy in Uzbekistan Not Maintaining Contact With Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Afghan embassy in Uzbekistan does not maintain contacts with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and keeps operating in a regular mode, an embassy staffer told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are not in contact with the Taliban, the embassy is working as usual," the employee said.

The consular section of the diplomatic mission keeps routinely addressing requests related to visas.

"People come and we receive them from morning till lunchtime, as usual," the diplomatic staffer said.