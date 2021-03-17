Afghan Embassy Sends Letter to Kabul Saying Moscow Summit Details Unknown - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Afghan embassy in Russia does not yet have the agenda of the upcoming Moscow summit on Afghanistan, which is expected to take place in less than 24 hours, Ambassador Said Jawad said in a message to Kabul, provided to Sputnik by a source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Afghan embassy in Russia does not yet have the agenda of the upcoming Moscow summit on Afghanistan, which is expected to take place in less than 24 hours, Ambassador Said Jawad said in a message to Kabul, provided to Sputnik by a source.

The Moscow summit is set for Thursday. Dubbed the "extended Troika," it will be attended by Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, in addition to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"The Afghan Embassy in Moscow does not yet have information on the details and agenda of the meeting. However, it has received information from other sources that the Afghan delegation will attend the meeting on Thursday around noon," the letter read.

The letter stated that the summit participants have to be present in Moscow one day in advance and to test for COVID-19.

The summit is also said to be for one day only, with the Russian officials and Afghan delegates not expected to meet on the sidelines.

According to the letter, the Afghan ambassador wrote that Moscow had apologized for not providing transportation to the Afghan delegates.

"Participants invited to the meeting will be escorted by the embassy from the airport to the hotel and then from the hotel to the airport also VIP hall at the hotel are also pay by the embassy," the letter read.

The Moscow summit will take place on the backdrop of the ongoing US-brokered peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in Qatar, as well as a spike of violent clashes between the sides in Afghanistan.