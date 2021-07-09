Afghan Embassy To Russia Not Planning To Communicate With Taliban In Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Afghanistan's embassy to Russia is not planning to communicate with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) while its delegation is visiting Moscow, a representative of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.
"No contacts. Our negotiators are waiting for them in Doha," the representative said.