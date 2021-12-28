UrduPoint.com

Afghan Embassy To Tajikistan Not Receiving Taliban's Instructions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:55 PM

The Afghan embassy to Tajikistan has not yet received instructions from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), ambassador Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Afghan embassy to Tajikistan has not yet received instructions from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), ambassador Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik.

"We do not obey the Taliban, they are terrorists whom we do not recognize and will never recognize. I did not receive instructions from them," the diplomat said, adding that the embassy continues to issue old Afghan visas which are "valid."

