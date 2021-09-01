Afghan Envoy Believes Anti-Taliban Resistance Will Spread From Panjshir to Other Provinces

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Resistance against the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in Afghanistan's northeastern mountainous province of Panjshir can spread to other provinces across the country, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I am sure that resistance will spread to other provinces across Afghanistan.

Genuine patriotic warriors who fought shoulder to shoulder with [ex-Afghan guerrilla commander] Ahmad Shah Massoud live in Panjshir. Now they support his son and they will resist till the end. The Taliban should study the experience of Soviet generals, how they fought in Panjshir in the 1980s. Twenty five years ago, the Taliban captured almost the entire country but they still did not manage to take Panjshir," Agbar said.