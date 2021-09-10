Afghan Envoy Calls on UN Security Council to Withhold Taliban Government Recognition

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai called on the UN Security Council not to recognize any government in Kabul unless it is genuinely inclusive.

"I...

ask you to withhold any recognition of any government in Afghanistan, unless it's truly inclusive and formed on the basis of the free will of the people," Isaczai said during UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Isaczai said the UN Security Council should also reevaluate its approach to granting travel ban exemption to Taliban leaders who are sanctioned after they failed to resolve the conflict through peaceful means.