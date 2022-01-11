UrduPoint.com

Afghan Envoy Leaves China Due To Personal Reasons: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 05:23 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) ::Afghan Ambassador to China Javid Ahmad Qaem has left China due to his personal reasons, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"We noted the Ambassador Qaem's relevant remarks and we appreciate his efforts to promote China-Afghanistan relations during his tenure of office in China," he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question.

"We hope that he (Ambassador Qaem) will continue to play an active role in this regard and China will as always promote friendly relations between the two countries," he added.

Ambassador Javid Ahmad Qaem, who had been in office since before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, has resigned from his post.

