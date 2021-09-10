UrduPoint.com

Afghan Envoy To UN Says Has Eyewitness Accounts Of Taliban Atrocities, Human Rights Abuses

Fri 10th September 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Afghanistan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai said there are eyewitness accounts of the Taliban (designated as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) committing atrocities and human rights violations in Afghanistan.

"We have eyewitness accounts of Taliban's widespread atrocities perpetuated with support of foreign terrorist fighters and foreign intelligence and military assets," Isaczai said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday. "They have performed targeted executions, cutoff communication lines, and imposed a humanitarian blockade."

Isaczai called on the United Nations to urgently sent a fact-finding mission to Afghanistan to assess the Taliban's alleged human rights violations.

More Stories From World

