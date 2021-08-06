UrduPoint.com

Afghan Envoy To UN Urges Security Council To Use Sanctions To Pressure Taliban Into Talks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Afghan Envoy to UN Urges Security Council to Use Sanctions to Pressure Taliban Into Talks

Afghanistan is calling on the UN Security Council to utilize any possible tools including sanctions regime to pressure the Taliban to enter into talks with the government, Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai told the UN Security Council on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Afghanistan is calling on the UN Security Council to utilize any possible tools including sanctions regime to pressure the Taliban to enter into talks with the government, Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"It's high time for the Council to use every mean at its disposal to compel the Taliban to end their campaign of violence and terror against our people and to prevent further bloodshed and urge them to return to talks. We ask the Council to use existing tools, including effective implementation of the sanction regime... to pressure the Taliban to engage in meaningful peace talks with the government negotiating team," Izacsai said. "We request the Council to discharge its responsibilities under the United Nations Charter and talks all necessary measures to stop Taliban's attacks on big cities and population centers."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations All Government

Recent Stories

Court granted bails of 6 HESCO officials

Court granted bails of 6 HESCO officials

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 150 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 150 points to close at 47,489 points 06 Aug 2021

2 minutes ago
 KP, Balochistan in Throwball final

KP, Balochistan in Throwball final

2 minutes ago
 Swiss Ventilator Maker 'Open for Dialogue' With Ru ..

Swiss Ventilator Maker 'Open for Dialogue' With Russia on Antitrust Case

2 minutes ago
 Knifeman Detained in Japan After Stabbing 2 Passen ..

Knifeman Detained in Japan After Stabbing 2 Passengers on Tokyo Train - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister delighted over completion of final ..

Prime Minister delighted over completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMH ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.