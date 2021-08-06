Afghan Envoy to UN Urges Security Council to Use Sanctions to Pressure Taliban Into Talks

Afghanistan is calling on the UN Security Council to utilize any possible tools including sanctions regime to pressure the Taliban to enter into talks with the government, Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai told the UN Security Council on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Afghanistan is calling on the UN Security Council to utilize any possible tools including sanctions regime to pressure the Taliban to enter into talks with the government, Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"It's high time for the Council to use every mean at its disposal to compel the Taliban to end their campaign of violence and terror against our people and to prevent further bloodshed and urge them to return to talks. We ask the Council to use existing tools, including effective implementation of the sanction regime... to pressure the Taliban to engage in meaningful peace talks with the government negotiating team," Izacsai said. "We request the Council to discharge its responsibilities under the United Nations Charter and talks all necessary measures to stop Taliban's attacks on big cities and population centers."