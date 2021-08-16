Afghan Envoy Urges UN Security Council to Call for Creating Inclusive Govt. in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai on Monday called on the UN Security Council to urge creating an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan.

"The UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General should...

call for the immediate establishment of inclusive and representative transitional government that includes all ethnic groups and women representatives, which can lead to a dignified and lasting solution to the conflict, bring peace and preserve the gains of the last 20 years especially for women and girls," Isaczai said.

The UN Security Council should also stress that together with the United Nations "will not recognize any administration that achieves power through forces or any government that is not inclusive and represented of its diversity of the country," Isaczai added.