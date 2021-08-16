UrduPoint.com

Afghan Envoy Urges UN Security Council To Call For Creating Inclusive Govt. In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:58 PM

Afghan Envoy Urges UN Security Council to Call for Creating Inclusive Govt. in Afghanistan

Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai on Monday called on the UN Security Council to urge creating an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai on Monday called on the UN Security Council to urge creating an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan.

"The UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General should...

call for the immediate establishment of inclusive and representative transitional government that includes all ethnic groups and women representatives, which can lead to a dignified and lasting solution to the conflict, bring peace and preserve the gains of the last 20 years especially for women and girls," Isaczai said.

The UN Security Council should also stress that together with the United Nations "will not recognize any administration that achieves power through forces or any government that is not inclusive and represented of its diversity of the country," Isaczai added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Lead Women All Government

Recent Stories

Cotton picking commences in South Punjab

Cotton picking commences in South Punjab

25 seconds ago
 71 persons fined, restaurants sealed over violatio ..

71 persons fined, restaurants sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

27 seconds ago
 Trump Says He Would Have Evacuated Civilians, Remo ..

Trump Says He Would Have Evacuated Civilians, Removed Equipment Before Afghan Wi ..

28 seconds ago
 Imam for creating public-private partnership for t ..

Imam for creating public-private partnership for transforming quality human reso ..

29 seconds ago
 Power consumers urged to update themselves from PI ..

Power consumers urged to update themselves from PITC website

31 seconds ago
 E-business; SCCI to set up investment facilitation ..

E-business; SCCI to set up investment facilitation center

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.