Afghan Evacuees in Ukraine Urgently Departing Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A group of 44 Afghans evacuated from their home country by Kiev in September 2021 have decided to leave the country amid escalating tensions in their newfound home, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a US State Department official.

According to the newspaper, nine families on a Qatar Airways plane flew to Doha, the capital of Qatar, where their documents will be processed for possible entry into the United States.

In September 2021, the group of Afghans, who were considered to be at risk under Taliban rule, fled from their home country to Ukraine.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. Afghanistan's neighbors, as well as many European countries, took in a large number of Afghan asylum seekers, who have increasingly escaped from their homeland after the Taliban takeover in fear of the movement.