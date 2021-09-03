Afghan Ex-President Karzai Urges Taliban, Panjshir Resistance Forces to Engage in Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called on Friday on the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) and the Afghan resistance forces, based in the province of Panjshir, to resolve their disagreements via dialogue.

"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of reformers [Afghan politicians] in recent days, hostilities and military operations started in Panjshir, which sparks deep concerns, and I do not think that their consequences meet the interests of the country and the people. That is why I call on both sides to admit that a war is not only not a solution but also a refreshing of the wounds of suffering and wounded Afghanistan, and brings misfortune," Karzai tweeted.

The ex-president expressed hope that the sides would end hostilities and engage in candid dialogue to reach "complete peace and happiness."

Panjshir, the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban, has become the stronghold of the National Resistance Front. Earlier this week, the Taliban surrounded the province. On Thursday, Afghan media reported that the movement decided to launch an offensive in Panjshir after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed.